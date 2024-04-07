With much still undetermined regarding North Carolina’s basketball schedule for the 2024-25 campaign, some aspects of the Tar Heels’ slate is in place.

The ACC announced in February the conference matchups for all 18 teams that will compete in the league next season. California, Stanford, and SMU will formally join the ACC this summer, and with the conference keeping its 20-game league slate intact, it means ACC teams will only have home-and-homes with three opponents moving forward.

As for the nonconference part of North Caolina’s schedule, a few things are known.