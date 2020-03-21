North Carolina won’t release its 2020-21 basketball schedule for another five months, but some of it has already become public knowledge.

A few of the games are part of series that started this past season or before and some have been announced by the other schools. As for the Tar Heels’ trip to the Maui Invitational in November, that was released by the event several months ago.

Generally, teams can play no more than 31 games before entering their postseason conference tournaments, but UNC will play 32. Twenty ACC and eight scheduled nonconference games in addition to three contests in the Maui Invitational and a true road game at Hawaii make up the 32 affairs.

The NCAA grants an exemption for numerous early season tournaments and all games played outside the Continental 48 states, and teams that schedule Hawaii on the road get a "free" game because of the difficulty the Warriors have getting home games.

So, 30 of the 32 contests are essentially spoken for.

Four nonconference games have not yet been announced, one of which will be part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It’s probable the Tar Heels will play on the road since they hosted Ohio State last December. The leagues try to rotate teams home-and-away every two years, though it’s not always absolute.

In 21 years in the event, UNC has played 10 home games, nine on the road and two at neutral sites. The Tar Heels visited Michigan in November of 2018 in their last away game in the series.