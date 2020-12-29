To nobody's surprise, North Carolina extended its second offer Tuesday in less than a week. Thus, things are starting to take shape in the Nick Smith's recruitment.

He recently announced he will unveil his top 10 list of schools next week, and the Tar Heels' offer came six days after his first one of the blue-blooded variety from Kansas.

Smith also has other invites from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas State, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Ole Miss, St. John's, St. Louis, Southern Miss, Texas, Texas Tech, and Tulsa.