For the fifth weekend in a row North Carolina will play the role of host for an important official visitor in the 2025 Class.

This time it will be Nikola Bundalo. The 6-foot-11 power forward out of Hudson, Ohio is the fifth rated player at his position, and the No. 30 ranked senior overall. Bundalo is trending upward. He climbed seven spots in Rivals most recent rankings which came out last week. He has transferred to California powerhouse, Prolific Prep, for the 2024-25 campaign.

The revolving door of visitors to Chapel Hill began on the first weekend of September with the most recent Tar Heel commit, Derek Dixon, along with Nikolas Khamenia. Braylon Mullins, A.J. Dybantsa, and Isaiah Denis followed the next three weekends in a row respectively.

Now it is Bundalo's turn. At the moment this is his fourth and last official visit of the fall. He has already been to UCONN, Michigan State, and Ohio State in that order. If he does schedule anymore trips Kentucky, Pitt, Texas, and Xavier are also on his list of eight finalists.



It is a widely held belief that there is not a clear cut leader for Bundalo, and each school that gets a visit has a shot. However, when it comes to buzz a fair share has been generated by his home state Buckeyes. But Hubert Davis can take heart in knowing that there is a chance when the skilled four-star comes to town on Friday.