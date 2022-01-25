The final Rivals 250 for the class of 2022 is out, and it includes nine signed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Linebacker Malaki Hamrick re-joined the list after having a stellar senior season. He joins Travis Shaw, Zach Rice, Andre Greene, Jr., George Pettaway, Omarion Hampton, Beau Atkinson, Sebastian Cheeks, and Tayon Holloway.

Here is the list with some thoughts added: