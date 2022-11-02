News More News
No. 1 Player In 2025 Talks Season & Recruitment

Offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr, is the top tanked player in the class of 2025,
Offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr, is the top tanked player in the class of 2025, (Deana King)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

CHARLOTTE - Class of 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr. is the top-ranked player in the country. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder from Providence Day School has an impressive offer sheet that includes North Carolina.

The 4-star, who plays on both sides of the ball for Coach Chad Grier's Chargers, also has offers from Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others.

THI caught up with Sanders, Jr. at his teammate Chris Peal's announcement last week at the Mosack Athletic Center on the school's campus to see how his season and recruitment are going:

