No. 1 Player In 2025 Talks Season & Recruitment
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
CHARLOTTE - Class of 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr. is the top-ranked player in the country. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder from Providence Day School has an impressive offer sheet that includes North Carolina.
The 4-star, who plays on both sides of the ball for Coach Chad Grier's Chargers, also has offers from Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among others.
THI caught up with Sanders, Jr. at his teammate Chris Peal's announcement last week at the Mosack Athletic Center on the school's campus to see how his season and recruitment are going:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news