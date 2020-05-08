Our series ranking the 20 best UNC football teams of all time continues today. Once this series concludes, we will rank the best UNC basketball teams of all time:

Record: 8-2-1 (4-0-1 Southern Conference)



Bowl: Sugar Bowl, lost 20-10 to Georgia

Ranking: 9

Coach: Carl Snavely

All-Americans: Charlie Justice (TB)

Honors: None

What's To Know: The new kid on the block eventually would be known as the greatest Tar Heel of all time, and rightfully so. The Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice era was underway, and it was the best four-year stretch in Carolina football history. The Heels went 32-9-2, played in three major bowls and finished nationally ranked in all four of Justice's seasons, three times ending up in the top 10.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Justice was from Asheville, but had already played a year of major college football competition with the Bainbridge (MD) Naval Center, a training base that fielded a team of mostly college but even several professional players while taking on a college schedule during World War II. That's where Justice earned his nickname because of the way he used to burst away from defenders.

By the way, this was also the beginning of the Art Weiner era, the end that with Justice gave Carolina its best 1-2 combination ever, as well.

The 1946 club won the Southern Conference title and rolled through most of its schedule, pummeling unranked foes Miami, Maryland, Florida, William & Mary and Duke. The Tar Heels tied Virginia Tech, 14-14, to open the season but learned from its mistakes that day and nearly pulled off a surprise at No. 10 Tennessee two months later, falling 20-14.

A 20-10 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl was a bit of a downer, but it helped prepare the Heels for continued success in the Justice era.

Carolina wasn’t ranked for the first three weeks of the season, but were afterward the rest of the way, peaking at No. 9 a couple of times, including its final ranking.



