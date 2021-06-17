No. 10: Sam Perkins

If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.

No. 10

Name: Sam Perkins

Position: Center

Jersey #: 41

Years: 1980-84

Honors: Three-time, first-team All-America 1982, 1983 & 1984; Three-time, first-team All-ACC 1982, 1983 & 1984; ACC Tournament MVP 1981; ACC Rookie of the Year 1981; USA Basketball Make Athlete of the Year 1984; First-team All-ACC Tournament 1981 & 1982; NABC Hall of Fame 2018; Named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team; UNC jersey is honored in the Smith Center.

Notable Stats: UNC’s third all-time leading scorer with 2,145 points; UNC’s second all-time leading rebounder with 1,167; UNC’s third all-time leader in blocked shots with 245; Averaged 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for his career; Also averaged 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game for his career; Shot 57.6 percent from the floor for his career.

In Closing: Left-handed and long-armed, Perkins helped lead the Tar Heels to three regular season ACC championships, two ACC Tournament titles, and two appearances in the national championship game. Deceptively athletic, Perkins could score inside and outside. The Tar Heels lost the title game to Indiana in 1981 and beat Georgetown to win it all in 1982. Also advanced to the Elite 8 and a regional final with Perkins.

In four Final Four games – two national semifinals and two title games – Perkins averaged 14.3 points shooting 63.6 percent from the floor and 8.5 rebounds. He also helped hold Sampson to just 11 points in the 1981 Final Four.

The Tar Heels’ ACC record during Perkins’ career was 48-8, including a 14-0 mark in his senior season. He never won any major awards because he always shared the court with Al Wood, James Worthy or Michael Jordan. But had Perkins played at almost any other time he would have snagged a bunch of honors. A great team player. Named one of the ACC’s 50 greatest players ever in 2003.



