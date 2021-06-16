No. 11: Al Wood

If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.

No. 11

Name: Al Wood

Position: Forward

Jersey #: 30

Years: 1977-81

Honors: First-team All-America 1981, All-America 1980; NCAA West Region MVP 1981; Three-time All-ACC 1979, 1980, 1981; Two-time, first-team All-ACC 1979 & 1981, second-team 1980; All-ACC Tournament team 1979, 1980 & 1981; First-team All-NCAA Tournament team 1981; UNC jersey is honored at the Smith Center.

Notable Stats: Fifth all-time leading scorer in UNC history with 2,015 points; Averaged 16 points per game in his career; Averaged at least 17.8 points per game in each of his last three seasons as a Tar Heel; Fifth all-time at UNC with double-figure scoring games with 104; Fourth all-time at UNC having scored in double figures in 43 consecutive games; Grabbed 624 rebounds for his career with an average of 5.0 per game; Shot 56 percent from the floor at UNC; Third all-time at UNC with 825 field goals made.

In Closing: It’s a shame there was no three-point shot in Al Wood’s day or he would rank even higher as one of Carolina’s greatest all-time scorers. Wood did quite well for himself regardless and might be one of the most underrated players in UNC history. He not only could shoot from the perimeter but had gorgeous pull-up and mid-range jumpers. His senior season was among the best of any Tar Heel of that period. Wood averaged 19 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, and shot 57.1 percent from the floor.

He still holds the NCAA record for most points in a national semifinal game from when he totaled 39 points in a Final Four win over Virginia in 1981 on a day he was 14-for-19 from the field, 11-for-13 from the free throw line, grabbed 10 rebounds, and even had an assist. He scored 17 straight UNC points during one crucial stretch in that win over Ralph Sampson and the Cavaliers in leading the Tar Heels to the national title game, where they lost to Indiana.

He averaged 21.8 points per game during the 1981 NCAA Tournament. Wood had a terrific jumper, a smooth style, and was one win away from Tar Heel immortality.



