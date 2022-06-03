No. 11: Charlie Scott
No. 11: Charlie Scott (1966-70)
Scott was the first African-American scholarship athlete at UNC and is one of the greatest basketball players in Tar Heels history. The manner he dealt with the issues of the time being the first African-American player at UNC is a big part of his story and his lore as a legendary Heel.
He was a two-time All-America, three-time first-team All-ACC in leading the Tar Heels to consecutive Final Fours in 1968 and 1969. He was named East Region MOP in 1969. In 1970, Scott was named the ACC Athlete of the Year even though he didn’t win basketball Player of the Year.
He averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for his career at UNC, including a scoring average of 27.1 points as a senior. His jump shot at the buzzer gave the Tar Heels the East Region championship over Davidson in 1968 and he scored 40 points in the ACC title game victory over Duke in 1969. Scott was MVP of the 1969 ACC Tournament and won a gold medal for the United States at the 1968 Olympics
Scott was a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time ABA All-Star, ABA Rookie of the year, ABA All-Time Team, NBA champion in 1976 with the Boston Celtics, averaged 17.9 points per game in the NBA and averaged 31.1 points in two ABA seasons. In his second season in the ABA with the Virginia Squires, Scott set the league’s single-season scoring record averaging 34.6 points per contest. Scott averaged 18.3 points in 45 playoff games.
In both leagues, he combined to score 14,837 points (20.7 average), grab 2,846 rebounds (4.0 average), and hand out 3,515 assists (4.9 average).
In 2015, Scott was indicted in to the College Basketball Hall of Fame and was voted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018.