No. 12: Jack Cobb

No. 12

Name: Jack Cobb

Position: Guard/Forward

Jersey #: No Number

Years: 1923-26

Honors: National Player of the Year 1926; Three-time All-America 1924, 1925 & 1926; Three-time All-Southern Conference 1924, 1925 & 1926; Patterson Medal 1927; Helms Foundation Hall of Fame; Jersey retired by UNC.

Notable Stats: Averaged 15 points a game at a time when the Tar Heels averaged 35; scored 353 points in the 1923-24 campaign. No other stats from his era are available.

In Closing: Nicknamed “Mr. Basketball,” Cobb was regarded as a fancy player during his time. A slick, daring passer who had an array of acrobatic shots in his repertoire, he led UNC to the 1924 national championship and 26-0 record, though the title was awarded about 12 years later by the Helms Foundation, and he was captain in 1925. Overall, Cobb led Carolina to three straight Southern Conference championships from 1924-26 and to a 66-10 record.

Teamed with Cart Carmichael for a few years to form one of Carolina’s greatest duos ever. Cobb scored 17 points in UNC’s first ever meeting with Kentucky, a victory in 1924. Four days later, he scored 15 points to beat Alabama to win the Southern Conference championship, springing UNC to the national championship.

Cobb led UNC in scoring all three seasons, including his best 13.6 average during the 1923-24 national championship campaign. He averaged 11.9 as a senior in 1925-26 when he was named National Player of the Year.



