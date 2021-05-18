No. 12: Sam Howell

No. 12

Name: Sam Howell

Position: QB

Jersey #: 7

Years: 2019-2021

Honors: Two-time All-ACC, second team in 2020, third team in 2019; ACC Rookie of the Year in 2019; ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019; USA Today Freshman All-America in 2019; Military Bowl MVP in 2019; Finalist for Manning Award in 2020; FWAA Freshman All-American in 2019.

Notable Stats: Howell is 496-for-770 passing with 7,227 yards (fifth all-time at UNC), 68 touchdown passes (tied for all-time school record), only 14 interceptions while only a rising junior.

In Closing: In just two seasons, Howell has already established himself as the greatest quarterback in Carolina history and could end up as the most decorated UNC football player ever, though that’s a high bar given what Charlie Justice achieved. Barring injury, he will leave UNC owning every career and single-season statistical mark a quarterback can attain aside from rushing yards and rushing scores. And he will do this in just three seasons, as he will be off to the NFL next spring where he could be the top overall selection.

He currently has the second and third most prolific passing seasons ever at UNC, two of the top four single-game passing marks for yards topping with 550 in a win over Wake Forest last season, the two highest single-season touchdown passing marks in UNC history, set single-game touchdown passing mark at UNC with six last season versus Wake Forest, and he will enter this campaign as one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy.





*Publisher's note: Howell is still in the midst of his Carolina career, and there was debate to not include any active players, but two seasons in, we decided this was a good spot, but we also expect him to climb much higher after this coming season.





