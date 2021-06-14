No. 13: Bobby Lewis

If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.

No. 13

Name: Bobby Lewis

Position: Forward

Jersey #: 22

Years: 1964-67

Honors: Two-time All-America 1966 & 1967, Some first-team spots in 1967; Three-time All-ACC, first-team 1966 & 1967, second-team 1965; NCAA East Region MVP 1967; First-team All-ACC Tournament 1967.

Notable Stats: Lewis is 11th all-time at UNC with 1,836 career points; Second highest single-season scoring average with 27.4 in 1966; Fourth highest single-season total with 740 points in 1966; Fourth highest UNC career scoring average with 22.1; Fifth longest UNC streak scoring in double figures at 40 games; in his three seasons, he averaged 21.0, 27.4, and 18.5 points per game, respectively. Averaged 6.1 rebounds for his career with a high of 8.0 as a sophomore.

In Closing: Also referred to as Bob Lewis, he is one of the great scorers in UNC history, Lewis came along when the program was beginning to rebound after a decline following the 1957 national championship. Lewis rarely met a shot he didn’t like, and that was usually okay because he more often than not converted. He scored a UNC single-game record 49 points versus FSU in 1965 and had 43 in a win over Richmond eight days earlier.

Those two games were in a stretch in which he scored 30 or more in a Carolina-record five consecutive games. Lewis reached the 20-point mark in one stretch for 12 straight games, the fourth longest streak ever at UNC. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1967 ACC championship and 1967 Final Four, both firsts for Dean Smith at the helm.

Interestingly, replying to a tweet from UNC’s official basketball handle in 2015, when it noted the anniversary of Lewis’ 49-point game versus FSU, legendary baseball writer and UNC alum Peter Gammons tweeted back writing, “Bobby, at 6-2 averaging 37 in freshman games was a sight to behold, and he squared off against Bob Verga, Pete Maravich.”

There's no question that Lewis' place in Carolina lore is worthy of high praise and this lofty position.



