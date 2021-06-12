No. 14: George Glamack

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 basketball players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NBA accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 14

Name: George Glamack

Position: Center

Jersey #: 20

Years: 1938-41

Honors: National Player of the Year 1940 & 1941; Two-time first-team All-America 1940 & 1941; Two-time first-team All-Southern Conference 1940 & 1941; UNC jersey is retired.

Notable Stats: Averaged 20.6 points per game in 1941; Scored 1,191 career points, the second UNC player to reach 1,000 career points; 15th all-time at UNC for averaging 16.8 points per game for his career during a time when there was not nearly as much scoring as there is today; Fourth highest single-game scoring record at UNC with 45 points vs. Clemson in 1941.

In Closing: Glamack was said to have had a deadly hook shot with either hand. Nicknamed “The Blind Bomber” because he was so nearsighted, he could not really see the basket very well, so he shot the ball according to the lines on the court. Glamack obviously was remarkably effective doing it this way.

He led UNC to the Southern Conference title in 1941 and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. His 31 points in an NCAA Tournament game versus Dartmouth was a tournament record until 1951. Also helped lead Carolina to the 1940 Southern Conference championship.



