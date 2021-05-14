 TarHeelIllustrated - No. 15: Harris Barton
No. 15: Harris Barton

Harris Barton was so good at opening holes and protecting QBs while at UNC he will enter the CFB Hall of Fame this year.
Harris Barton was so good at opening holes and protecting QBs while at UNC he will enter the CFB Hall of Fame this year. (AP)
No. 15

Name: Harris Barton

Position: OT

Jersey #: 67

Years: 1983-86

Honors: First-team All-America in 1986; Two-time first-team All-ACC; ACC’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 1986; 1987 Jim Tatum Award; Will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: One of the most consistent and durable offensive linemen in Carolina history. Barton started all four seasons, the first at center and his last three as the Tar Heels’ left tackle. Barton was an excellent run blocker, aided by his athletic ability leading the way on the any toss sweeps the Tar Heels ran to its stable of talented running backs. Yet, he may still be the best pass blocker in the program’s history, and he was the anchor of an offensive line that helped the Tar Heels lead the ACC in total offense and rank sixth in the nation.

The Tar Heels had four 1,000-yard rushers during Barton’s career, including two in 1983, his freshman season. The Tar Heels went 3-1 versus both N.C. State and Duke in his four years, averaging 31.3 points versus the Wolfpack and 28.5 versus the Blue Devils in an era when teams didn’t score as prolifically as they do currently.

The Tar Heels started a decline overall during Barton’s time in Chapel Hill, but the offense remained strong and one part of the program that didn’t struggle. Named the ACC’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 1986.


