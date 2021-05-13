TarHeelIllustrated - No. 16: Marcus Jones

No. 16

Name: Marcus Jones

Position: DL

Jersey #: 71

Years: 1992-95

Honors: Two-time All-America, first-team All-America in 1995; Three-time All-ACC, Two-time first-team All-ACC; ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1995.

Notable Stats: 24 career sacks, the UNC all-time record at the time; 132 career tackles, including 94 as a senior; 46 tackles for a loss of yardage; 57 career QB hurries.

In Closing: Marcus Jones was one of the best defensive linemen in UNC history, not just one of the program’s top defensive ends. He spent some time at defensive tackle, a move coach Mack Brown felt was not just a need at the time for the Tar Heels but would make Jones a better end. It worked, as he turned in a career that by the time he graduated was one of the best in ACC history.

Jones was a key component to the top-rated defense in the ACC in 1995. He could shed blockers with power but also get around them with his moves and quickness. When he graduated, he was UNC’s all-time leader in sacks, a mark that was broken a few years later by Greg Ellis. On the final play of his Carolina career, Jones sacked Arkansas’ QB to end the game, a 20-10 UNC victory in the Carquest Bowl.

The Tar Heels played in bowl games all four years of his career, winning 10 games in 1993.



