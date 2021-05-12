 TarHeelIllustrated - No. 17: Ken Huff
No. 17: Ken Huff

Ken Huff set a standard opening holes for some of the Tar Heels better rushing attacks in the early 1970s.
*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.


No. 17

Name: Ken Huff

Position: OL

Jersey #: 68

Years: 1972-74

Honors: Consensus All-America 1974; First-team All-ACC 1974; Jacobs Blocking Trophy 1974; Jim Tatum Medal 1975; Finalist Outland Trophy 1974; Captain College All Stars; Walter Camp Alumni Award (2013).

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: Huff arrived at UNC as a defensive tackle, but on his second day of practice he was moved to offensive guard where he ended up starting for three years for the Tar Heels. He helped lead the Tar Heels to Sun Bowl appearances in 1972 and 1974, and an ACC championship in 1972 with a final AP ranking of No. 12. He led part of a line that paved the way for three 1,000-yard rushers, including two in 1974.

Huff was the lead lineman of a UNC offense in 1974 that racked up 4,691 total yards, a school record at the time. That Carolina team also scored 364 points, an average of 30.3 per game, and this considering they managed just 12 and 14 in two of their games. The Heels scored 40 or more three times, including totaling 56 in a win over Army.

Huff’s teams went 2-1 versus N.C. State and 2-1 versus Duke. And the 1972 ACC title was the second straight for the Tar Heels and is the only time the program has ever won consecutive ACC championships on the gridiron.


