No. 18: Lennie Rosenbluth
No. 18: Lennie Rosenbluth (1954-57)
Rosenbluth was the National Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year in 1957, a two-time All-America, three-time All-ACC, 1957 NCAA Regional MVP, 1957 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and his jersey No. 10 is retired by UNC.
Rosenbluth is fourth all-time in scoring at UNC with 2,045 points and holds the highest all-time scoring average for a career at Carolina with 26.9 per game and the single-season scoring average leader with 28 ppg in 1957. His 985 points scored in a season is still a UNC record. He scored 40 or more points a UNC record five times and is 19th all-time at UNC with 790 career rebounds.
He averaged 28 points and nine rebounds per game in leading the Tar Heels to a 32-0 season in 1957, capping it by UNC defeating Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in triple overtime for the national championship. The 32-0 mark, equaled by the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, remains the best record ever in major college basketball.
Until Duke’s Christian Laettner in 1992, Rosenbluth was the only collegian to be named NCAA National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, and NCAA regional MVP in the same season.
Professionally, he was a first-round pick in the 1958 NBA Draft, Rosenbluth played just two seasons in the NBA before moving on to other things.
Obviously, his professional career pales compared to the other members on this list, but his greatness as a Tar Heel, what he helped UNC accomplish, and the importance of the 1957 team’s success in the school’s growing basketball foundation. The greatest Tar Heels as Heels were granted a bit of a bump.