 TarHeelIllustrated - No. 19: David Drechsler
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 09:36:14 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 19: David Drechsler

David Drechsler blocked for some of UNC's best running attacks ever, and the athletic guard was key in their success.
David Drechsler blocked for some of UNC's best running attacks ever, and the athletic guard was key in their success. (AP)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

No. 19

Name: David Drechsler

Position: OG

Jersey #: 43

Years: 1979-82

Honors: Two-time, first-team All-America in 1981 & 1982; Two-time, first-team All-ACC in 1981 & 1982; Patterson Medal 1983.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: One of the most athletic offensive linemen in UNC history, Drechsler played every position on the line, but was entrenched at guard his last couple of seasons. Perhaps the best pulling guard in Carolina history, too. The Tar Heels had five different running backs run for 1,000 yards or more during Drechsler’s career. And in 1981, the offensive line was opening holes early in the season for Kelvin Bryant, who was on pace to make a major challenge for the Heisman Trophy through the first month of the season until an injury derailed that effort.

The Heels also won all four of their bowl games in those seasons producing at least one 100-yard rusher in each game, plus two in a win over Arkansas. The Heels defeated Michigan once and Texas twice, both times in the state of Texas, in the other bowl games. The 1980 and 1981 teams finished ranked in the top-10 in part because of smash-mouth offenses that were led by some of the best offensive lines in Carolina history, and Drechsler was the leader of that group.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL25vLTE5LWRhdmlkLWRyZWNoc2xlciIKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3J0 aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm8tMTktZGF2aWQtZHJl Y2hzbGVyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK