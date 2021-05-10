TarHeelIllustrated - No. 19: David Drechsler

No. 19

Name: David Drechsler

Position: OG

Jersey #: 43

Years: 1979-82

Honors: Two-time, first-team All-America in 1981 & 1982; Two-time, first-team All-ACC in 1981 & 1982; Patterson Medal 1983.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: One of the most athletic offensive linemen in UNC history, Drechsler played every position on the line, but was entrenched at guard his last couple of seasons. Perhaps the best pulling guard in Carolina history, too. The Tar Heels had five different running backs run for 1,000 yards or more during Drechsler’s career. And in 1981, the offensive line was opening holes early in the season for Kelvin Bryant, who was on pace to make a major challenge for the Heisman Trophy through the first month of the season until an injury derailed that effort.

The Heels also won all four of their bowl games in those seasons producing at least one 100-yard rusher in each game, plus two in a win over Arkansas. The Heels defeated Michigan once and Texas twice, both times in the state of Texas, in the other bowl games. The 1980 and 1981 teams finished ranked in the top-10 in part because of smash-mouth offenses that were led by some of the best offensive lines in Carolina history, and Drechsler was the leader of that group.