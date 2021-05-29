No. 2: Amos Lawrence

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 2

Name: Amos Lawrence

Position: RB

Jersey #: 20

Years: 1977-80

Honors: All-America by several magazines in 1980; ACC Rookie of the Year in 1977; Two-time first-team All-ACC 1977 & 1980; Co-MVP of the 1979 Gator Bowl; MVP of the 1980 Bluebonnet Bowl; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 4,391 rushing yards (UNC’s all-time leader); 40 career touchdowns (34 rushing, 6 receiving); 5.2 career rushing average on 881 attempts and threw a TD pass in his freshman season.

In Closing: The second player in college football to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons, and it’s only been done three other times since by players from power conference programs: Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh), Cedric Benson (Texas), and Ron Dayne (Wisconsin). Set an ACC-record rushing with 286 yards in a game as a freshman.

In setting 18 school records at the time, Lawrence earned the nickname “Famous Amos” that stands today and will always be associated with him. His 4,391 career rushing yards remains second all-time in ACC history and tops at UNC. He ran for 100-plus yards 25 times with a high of 286 yards, which was a UNC record at the time. He was the co-MVP of the 1979 Gator Bowl win over Michigan and MVP of the 1980 Bluebonnet Bowl win over Texas. He even threw a touchdown pass during his freshman season.

Lawrence helped give UNC stability in the latter Bill Dooley years leading into the Dick Crum era. His last Carolina team finished 11-1 and ranked No. 9 in the nation, the first of consecutive top-10 finishes for the Tar Heels. With him at tailback, and sometimes joined by other extremely talented backs, Lawrence’s greatness gave UNC a sure thing as it battled its way to the upper echelon of college football in what is considered the second best stretch in the program's history.



