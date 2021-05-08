 TarHeelIllustrated - No. 20: Brian Simmons
No. 20: Brian Simmons

Brian Simmons was a key component to perhaps North Carolina's best defenses in program history.
Brian Simmons was a key component to perhaps North Carolina's best defenses in program history. (UNC Athletics)
*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.


No. 20

Name: Brian Simmons

Position: LB

Jersey #: 41

Years: 1994-97

Honors: Consensus All-America 1997; Second-team All-America 1996; Two-time, first-team All-ACC 1996 & 1997; Two-time semifinalist for Butkus Award in 1996 & 1997.

Notable Stats: 340 career tackles (317 over his last three seasons); 36 career tackles for a loss of yardage; 11 career sacks; six interceptions; one touchdown; one safety.

In Closing: Unassuming and quiet off the field, Simmons was a menace on it. A team captain as a senior, Simmons didn’t lack in any area of the game. Supremely athletic, he could swarm from sideline to sideline but also play at the line of scrimmage and make plays. The last two units Simmons led were ranked No. 2 in the country in total defense while those teams finished in the top-10 in the AP rankings. The 1997 defense had three first-round picks in the following draft, with another going first round the following year.

To illustrate just how good those defenses were, in Simmons’ three years starting, the Tar Heels held high-flying Florida State to its lowest offensive games of those seasons. In FSU’s 33 games against other teams, the Seminoles averaged 40.4 points, 442.9 yards and 21 first downs per game. Versus the Tar Heels, they averaged only 20.3 points, 308 total yards and 14 first downs.

In his last game, Simmons forced a fumble sacking Virginia Tech’s QB who fumbled into the end zone. UNC recovered and rolled 42-3. Simmons also caught a pass on a fake punt and rambled 28 yards for a first down. The Heels scored a few plays later.


