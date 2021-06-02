No. 24: Justin Jackson

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 basketball players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NBA accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 24

Name: Justin Jackson

Position: Forward

Jersey #: 44

Years: 2014-17

Honors: ACC Player of the Year 2017; First-team All-America 2017; First-team All-ACC 2017; Naismith Award semifinalist 2017; MVP of a national champion 2017; NCAA All-Tournament team 2017; Patterson Medal 2017; All-ACC 2016; ACC All-Freshman team 2015; Jersey honored in Smith Center.

Notable Stats: Averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in his UNC career; Averaged scoring in double figures each season; Averaged 18.3 points shooting 51 percent as a junior in 2017; His 731 points in 2017 is the fifth highest single-season total in UNC history; 24th all-time at Carolina with 1,626 points; UNC single-season record for most three-pointers with 105.

In Closing: Jackson was a good player his first two seasons but exploded as a junior, averaging 18.9 points versus ACC competition. By lifting his game a healthy notch, it helped make the Tar Heels the top team in the nation just about throughout the season and allowed them to avenge their loss in the 2016 NCAA title game by winning it in 2017.

He was part of UNC teams that went 13-2 in NCAA Tournament play, as the Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2015, national championship the next year, and won it all in Jackson’s junior and final campaign. The Heels also won the ACC Tournament in 2016, plus the Heels finished first in the ACC standings in 2016 and 2017, and Jackson was a huge reason for that success, as he started 114 of his 118 games as a Tar Heel.

Jackson wasn’t a demonstrative player nor was he a highlight-reel guy, but his efficiency, maturity, and that he didn’t need to dominate the ball to achieve his production warrants him a spot on this list.



