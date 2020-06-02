Our mission isn't to make any declarative statements, but rather have some fun, give our readers something to discuss, walk down memory lane some and provide a needed escape.

Record: 31-7 (11-5)



NCAA Tournament: NCAA Elite 8

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 4

Coach: Roy Williams

All-Americans: Tyler Hansbrough.

All-ACC: Tyler Hansbrough (1st), Brandan Wright (2nd)

Honors: Brandan Wright, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP.





What's To Know: While the core of this team was still two years away from winning a national championship, it took sizeable steps in that direction in 2007. A terrific sophomore class that included Tyler Hansbrough, a first-team All-America as a freshman, and the top recruiting class in the nation that included point guard Ty Lawson, shooting guard Wayne Ellington and forward Brandan Wright, combined to win 31 games and advance to the Elite 8.

The Tar Heels started the season 15-1 notching wins over Tennessee, Ohio State, Kentucky, and others, and later handed Arizona its worst loss (92-64) at home during the amazingly successful Lute Olson era. No bad losses mark the resume, though a home defeat to Virginia Tech wasn't a shining example of how the Heels could play.

Generally, this was an outstanding team that at times approached levels of greatness that was more consistent in 2008 and 2009. Clearly, the signs were there of what was coming.

The Tar Heels closed the regular season beating Duke in a bloody battle that will forever live in the heated rivalry, won the ACC title in Tampa pretty decisively, and appeared to find a major groove heading into the NCAA Tournament. Nothing changed through the Tar Heels owning a 10-point lead with six minutes left in the Elite 8 versus Georgetown. That’s when the floor caved in ruining UNC’s hopes of reaching the Final Four. Carolina blew the lead and ended up losing in overtime, being outscored 31-9 over the final 11 minutes, including overtime.

Carolina's youth showed up late in that game, as that was one of the colossal meltdowns in UNC history, especially when considering the stage and all that was at stake. But the lessons learned, maturity gained and motivation fueled for the next few years were positive byproducts of that afternoon in the Meadowlands. The Heels went 70-7 over the next two seasons, often displaying a grizzled nature most certainly gained from that late March meltdown.





