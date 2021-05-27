No. 4: Julius Peppers

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 4

Name: Julius Peppers

Position: DE

Jersey #: 49

Years: 1999-2001

Honors: Two-time All-America, first-team in 2001, second team in 2001; Unanimous All-America in 2001; Lombardi Award 2001; Bednarik Award 2001; Bill Willis Trophy 2001; Named the nation’s top two-sport athlete in 2001 by The Sporting News; Finished 10th in the Heisman balloting in 2001; Two-time First-team All-ACC; Named to the Freshman All-America team in 1999; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: Led the nation with 15 sacks as a sophomore in 2000 while also setting a school record with 24 tackles for a loss of yardage that season. Career 53 tackles for a loss of yardage and 30.5 sacks. Returned two interceptions for touchdowns, had five career interceptions. He was fifth in the ACC in 2001 with three interceptions. Had 167 tackles for his Carolina career.

In Closing: One of the most electrifying players in UNC history, and he never played a snap on offense. Incredibly athletic, a reason he was a solid reserve for two years on the basketball team helping one reach the Final Four and the other win the ACC regular season title, Peppers was unique for his position. A sack artist who could also cover running backs and tight ends in short passing situations.

Intercepted 3 passes as a junior, including a memorable one he returned for a touchdown in a loss at defending national champion Oklahoma. Peppers often occupied multiple blockers, sometimes even as many as three, so even when he wasn’t making plays, he was freeing up opportunities for teammates to make plays. This was most especially the case in 2001 when the Tar Heels led the ACC in total defense and reached the Peach Bowl, where they defeated Auburn 16-10. Forced 5 fumbles in his career because he could hit as much as he could chase someone down.







