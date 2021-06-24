No. 4: Michael Jordan
No. 4Name: Michael JordanPosition: GuardJersey #: 23Years: 1981-84Honors: Two-time National Player of the Year 1983 & 1984; Two-time consensus All-America 1983 & 1984; ACC Player of the Year 1984; ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news