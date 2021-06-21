No. 6: Charlie Scott

If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.

No. 6

Name: Charlie Scott

Position: Guard/Forward

Jersey #: 33

Years: 1967-70

Honors: Two-time, first-team All-America 1969 & 1970; Three-time All-ACC 1968, 1969 & 1970; NCAA Tournament East Region MVP 1969; ACC Tournament MVP 1969; ACC Male Athlete of the Year 1970; Patterson Medal 1970; Named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team; Inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018; UNC jersey number is honored in Smith Center rafters.

Notable Stats: Led the ACC in scoring in 1970 with 27.1 points per game; third all-time at UNC averaging 22.1 points per game over his career; sixth all-time in scoring with 2,007 points; shot 48 percent from the floor for his career; Averaged 7.1 rebounds per game for his career, totaling 649; Only Tyler Hansbrough attempted more shots than Scott (1,678) in his UNC career; fourth all-time with 805 made field goals at UNC.

In Closing: One of the most important players in UNC history, Scott was the first African-American to earn an athletic scholarship at Carolina. He has long been a tremendous ambassador for the school and for decades the Dean Smith way of running a program and the kind of man Smith was and remains one of the most treasured athletes to play any sport at UNC. Scott was a great player, too, helping lead the Heels to consecutive ACC Tournament championships and Final Fours in 1968 and 1969.

Scott had a terrific pull-up jumper, a quick release so he was nearly impossible to defend, and he had outstanding hangtime, again making him so difficult to keep from getting off the shots he wanted.

Scott scored 40 points in 1969 ACC Tournament title game win over Duke. He sank a buzzer-beating jumper to give UNC the NCAA East Region championship advancing the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1969. Scott scored in double figures in 52 consecutive games as a Tar Heel, the third longest streak in school history. Scott is worthy of this lofty ranking based on his performance, but adding the other factors makes him a no brainer.



