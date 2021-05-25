No. 6: William Fuller

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 6

Name: William Fuller

Position: DT

Jersey #: 95

Years: 1980-83

Honors: Two-time first-team AP All-America in 1982 and 1983, plus many more; Only unanimous All-ACC in 1983; Three-time, first-team All-ACC; College Football Hall of Fame (inducted in 2016); Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 57 career tackles for a loss of yardage; 22 TFLs in 1981 & 1983; Forced four fumbles and recovered three; Broke up nine passes; 157 career tackles; 20 career sacks.

In Closing: One of the most athletic defensive tackles in ACC history, Fuller was so mobile he broke up nine passes in his career while also recording 20 sacks, yet he was powerful enough that he still holds the school record with 57 tackles for a loss of yardage. The Tar Heels allowed 20 or more points just nine times in Fuller’s three seasons, with the most points the Heels allowed being just 31 points, and they did that only twice. In 19 games, the Heels surrendered just 10 points or less.

Also, in Fuller’s three seasons, the Tar Heels had high rankings of Nos. 3 in 1981, five in 1982, and three in 1983, and were ranked in the top-10 in 18 of 45 polls. The Heels were known as tough, ball-control teams that played nasty defense, and nobody did it better than Fuller, which is why he is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.



