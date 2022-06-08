No. 8: Antawn Jamison
No. 8: Antawn Jamison (1995-98)
In three years as a Tar Heel, Jamison was a three-time All-America, twice on the first team, three-time first-team All-ACC, the 1998 ACC Player of the Year, the consensus National Player of the Year in 1998, led UNC to two Final Fours, was named the 1998 East Regional MOP, and won the ACC Tournament MVP in 1998.
Jamison was the first player named first-team All-ACC as a freshman, sophomore and junior, he was named 1998 ACC Male Athlete of the Year, and his No. 33 jersey at UNC is retired.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Jamison played 16 seasons in the league. He played in two NBA All-Star games, was on the All-Rookie team, and in 2004 was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Jamison average 20 or more points a game in five NBA seasons with a high of 24.9 in 2001 and in four other seasons, he averaged between 19,.5 and 19.8 points. In 11 seasons, he averaged 18 or more points. In 46 playoff games, he averaged 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.
He averaged 10.2 rebounds in 2008 and averaged 8 or more in seven different seasons.
Jamison finished his career with 20,042 points (18.5 average), 8,157 rebounds (7.5) and 1,716 assists. At this time, he’s the only player to ever reach those numbers without making it into the Naismith Hall of Fame.
Jamison averaged more than 20 points per game in a period noting 11 of 12 seasons, and the year he didn’t, in 2004, he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.