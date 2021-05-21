No. 9: Andy Bershak

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 football players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NFL accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 9

Name: Andy Bershak

Position: End

Jersey #: 59

Years: 1935-37

Honors: Consensus All-America in 1937; Second-team All-America in 1936; Two-time first-team All-Southern Conference; 1938 Patterson Medal; His No. 59 has been retired by UNC.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: A two-way starter at end, Bershak helped lead Carolina to a 23-4-1 record over a three-year span. UNC shut out 13 opponents during that time and allowed more than 14 points in a game just three times with totals of 25, 21 and 27 points. Conversely, Carolina scored 20 or more points 12 times, including reaching the 50-point mark three times. Bershak led Carolina in receiving in 1937. Had two TD receptions in a 20-0 win at N.C. State in 1937. In UNC’s first game at Yankee Stadium, Bershak forced and recovered two fumbles in a 14-13 win over NYU.

He was described as “the greatest end in the history of North Carolina” during his senior season by a writer, and about two decades after he played as a “defensive terror” by another. Bershak was selected for the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece and was the president of the Carolina Athletic Association. But he fell ill in the spring of his senior year and never played in the NFL. After helping as an assistant coach for the football team for a few years, Bershak later determined to have Bright’s Disease, which took his life in 1943.



