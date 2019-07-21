CHARLOTTE – North Carolina is still six weeks from playing its first game of Mack Brown's second stint as its head coach, but the Hall of Famer is already well aware of how difficult the first month will be for his team.

Brown has inherited a program that won just five games over the previous two seasons and entertains a demanding early slate of games to begin his second tour of duty in Chapel Hill.



The Tar Heels, who were 2-9 last season after going 3-9 the year before, open Aug. 31 versus South Carolina in Charlotte before hosting Miami, a team many have picked to win the ACC’s Coastal Division. Six nights later on Sept. 13, the Tar Heels travel to Wake Forest, which has finished with winning records and won bowl games each of the last three seasons.

Carolina is back home in week four entertaining Appalachian State, which is coming off an 11-win season and has won three straight Sun Belt Conference championships. And in week five, the Heels host defending national champion Clemson, a program Brown says is the best in the country.

There’s no doubt Brown and his staff will know an awful lot about their team by the time the calendar turns to October. He’s chomping at the bit to get going, but he’s also well aware of what this group’s dealing with those first five weeks.

“It’s South Carolina then Miami then Wake on the road then App, who’s got 19 starters back, and then Clemson,” Brown said Thursday at the ACC Kickoff. “So, I haven’t even looked past that. I got that far and I stopped. I said I’ve got enough problems without (knowing) what’s past that.”

So how does he plan on navigating such a challenging slate?