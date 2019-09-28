CHAPEL HILL – In Mack Brown’s mind there was no doubt, he was going to go for it. And he had just cause, too.

His team had spent the first 58 minutes and 44 seconds battling the No. 1 team in the nation to what was essentially a standstill and found itself in a position precious few people thought was possible. North Carolina had just scored a touchdown on a one-yard plunge by Javonte Williams to cut Clemson’s margin to 21-20 with 1:16 left on the clock and the nation watching.

Brown, without any hesitation, told his team to go for two. The Tar Heels were going for the win.

But it didn’t happen.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell ran an option play to the right that Clemson sniffed out bottling him up and preserving the margin and victory for the defending national champions.

“I felt like with the clock getting down to 1:16, our best chance to win was to go for two because we had been out there a lot on defense and were worn down and they had more depth than we had. I just felt like it was our chance,” Brown said.

It was a gusty call. Kicking the extra point would have tied the game giving Clemson just 76 seconds to get into field goal range to try and win it in regulation. Also, Tigers’ kicker B.T. Potter had missed a field goal earlier in the game.

But there was no doubt to Brown, and it was indeed his call.