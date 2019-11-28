The 2019 North Carolina football season is an anomaly for several reasons:

The Tar Heels earlier set an NCAA record for most games decided by a touchdown or less through 10 games, true freshman quarterback Sam Howell is breaking records, and because the Tar Heels will not play a game at noon all season for the first time this century.

UNC played 224 regular season games over a 19-season stretch from 2000-2018 with 50 of them kicking off at night and 94 starting in the noon block. This fall: Five night games and zero noon starts.

So, the average for the first 19 seasons of this century was 2.6 night games per season and 4.9 noon starts. But, if you consider that 15 of the night games were Thursday nights, that’s 1.8 night kicks a campaign.

Here is a list of UNC’s night/noon regular season games per season this century:

Note: Postseason games not included





2019 – 5 night, 0 noon

2018 – 2 night, 6 noon

2017 – 1 night, 4 noon

2016 – 3 night, 2 noon

2015 – 4 night, 4 noon

2014 – 5 night, 5 noon

2013 – 2 night, 8 noon

2012 – 2 night, 4 noon

2011 – 2 night, 6 noon

2010 – 3 night, 2 noon

2009 – 3 night, 4 noon

2008 – 3 night, 4 noon

2007 – 2 night, 7 noon

2006 –1 night, 7 noon

2005 – 2 night, 5 noon

2004 – 4 night, 5 noon

2003 – 1 night, 3 noon

2002 – 3 night, 5 noon

2001 – 2 night, 6 noon

2000 – 5 night, 3 noon



