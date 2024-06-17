CHAPEL HILL – One thing about Howard Sampson jumps out at anyone who takes a gander at him.

“He’s huge,” fellow North Carolina offensive lineman Willie Lampkin said.

An offensive tackle working with the first team this past spring on the left side for the Tar Heels, Sampson and Trevyon Green bookending UNC’s o-line even impressed legendary coach Mack Brown by their sheer size. And he’s seen some big ’uns up front during his five decades in the spot.

“I mean, 6-8 and 335; coming off the bus, he looks good,” Brown said, before referencing a comment his wife made. “You put he and Trey Green, walk them in first. Sally said, ‘at least we’d look pretty.’”

Sampson’s size is one reason UNC showed interest after he entered the portal last December following two seasons at North Texas. Also, he was recruited there by current Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements, who at the time held the same post with the Mean Green.

The familiarity helped. UNC being a noteworthy power conference school did, too. And so did the opportunity, and that Sampson wanted to go somewhere that would have patience in his development. He even called himself a “project” when assessing how he would approach going to UNC.

“Honestly, it’s still a working process, taking it one day at a time,” Sampson said before spring practice started. “If the opportunity comes, I’m going to take full advantage of it, but one day at a time.

“I’m still young, I still got a lot to learn and I’m willing to learn.”

Fast forward a couple of months and Sampson surprised everybody in the program. He wasn’t as much a project as he thought, after all.