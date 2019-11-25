CHAPEL HILL – Extra motivation for an archrival?

Nah. Mack Brown isn’t having it.

“If you have to motivate your team to play, we probably have some problems,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center.

The savvy North Carolina coach isn’t about to dive into the treacherous waters where bulletin board material swarm shark-like looking for prey. He’s too wise for that.

But there is some truth to what he’s saying, especially for his Tar Heels who head 26 miles east Saturday to take on N.C. State (4-7, 1-6 ACC) in what will be a frenzied atmosphere at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It’s UNC and State. Heated, yes, but this is a rivalry that needs a bit more steam. That will only happen, however, if the Tar Heels start winning some of these games. The Wolfpack has won three straight, four of the last five and nine of the last 12.

“Roy (Williams) calls them ‘State College’ because he’s beaten them so much,” Brown said, noting UNC’s basketball dominance over the Wolfpack. “We haven’t beaten them, it’s hard for me to do any of that but have respect because they’ve beaten us.”

The Tar Heels need to change that course. At stake, aside from the traditional hate-filled stuff, is a sixth victory on the season, and as a result, a spot in a bowl game. Any bowl game will do for a program that has missed out on postseason fun the last two seasons.

State, on the other hand, is playing for pride and to keep the Tar Heels from adding another layer to the Mack-is-back motif going on in Chapel Hill. Both bases want pretty much the same thing Saturday.

“Bragging rights are really, really important to people, and that’s what makes a rival game so special," Brown said.