For just the fourth time since 1975, when multiple teams from a conference were allowed into the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina will miss out on this big dance this month.

With the field of 68 announced Sunday evening, the Tar Heels were not included as one of the at-large teams. At 20-13, and going 11-9 in the ACC, this is the first time, also since 1975, a UNC team with 20 wins and one with a winning league record was not included in the tournament.

The Tar Heels were a bit closer than some may have expected, s the NCAA announced they were the third team out behind Oklahoma State and Rutgers, and one spot ahead of Clemson.

Following their loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament last Thursday night in Greensboro, UNC Coach Hubert Davis and some of the Tar Heels were asked to make their case for inclusion into the field.

“Our record is our record,” Davis said. “And I think regardless of our record, I think we have shown throughout the entire year that we can compete and play and beat anybody in the country. “But I know that we played a really tough non-conference schedule.

"I know that the ACC for whatever reason is undervalued as one of the elite if not the elite conferences in college basketball, and still trying to understand – I understand the Quad – it could be a Quad 1 win in November, but in March it's not. But at the end of the day, we had chances.”