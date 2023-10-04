CHAPEL HILL – Tez Walker might not be playing football on Saturdays this fall, due to curious and inconsistent ruling by the NCAA, but he is playing football.

It’s just that Walker is lacing up his cleats during the week and serving North Carolina’s first and second-team defenses as a member of the scout team. So, it’s not that UNC doesn’t entirely have the services of Walker this season, he’s secretly helping the defensive Tar Heels each week, and it’s somewhat a luxury, all things considered.

“It’s a blessing in disguise how everything happened,” graduate starting safety Gio Biggers said. “He’s so good, he’s a really talented player who challenges us every single day. Lines up in the slot for us, lines up out wide. He’s giving our safeties, our stars, our corners work. He’s really invaluable.

“That’s an NFL-type of receiver giving us the best look we can get.”

Walker’s much-publicized battle with the NCAA isn’t completely over, though he has been denied immediate eligibility multiple times after transferring to UNC from Kent State last winter.

At the time he entered the portal and enrolled at Carolina, a rule had not been put in place by the NCAA nullifying immediate eligibility for two-time transfers. It was in place two days after he enrolled, but deemed ineligible retroactively.

UNC recently learned that Walker is eligible to play for the Tar Heels once the fall semester is over, so they would have him for a bowl game. But they want him sooner, which is why efforts on Walker’s behalf continue.

“I know that we’ve got some really smart people that care a lot about Tez that are looking at all his options,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “That’s not going to change… I’ve pretty much gotten away from it, had to go back and coach. But I know there are people that are looking for his best interest.”