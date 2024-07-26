CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s offense is filled with playmakers, from All-American running back Omarion Hampton to veteran receivers J.J. Jones, Nate McCollum and Kobe Paysour. But, one of the most underrated aspects of its offensive attack is its depth and versatility at tight end. Even with the departure of veteran Kamari Morales via the transfer portal, the Tar Heels are deep with players in that room that can handle the position’s various responsibilities. Senior Bryson Nesbit enters the 2024 season as the most accomplished tight end for the Tar Heels. As a junior, Nesbit earned first-team All-ACC honors hauling in 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns. His 41 catches was tied for second on the roster with Tez Walker. Nesbit recorded three or more receptions in eight of his 12 games played, including a season-high seven catches against Duke. His season high in yards came in a loss to Virginia, as he tallied 93 yards on three catches. He finished with a PFF grade of 72 or better for the third consecutive season, as his 72.3 mark ranked first among all UNC pass catchers. Alongside Nesbit was graduate student John Copenhaver, who will spend his fifth season in Chapel Hill this fall. Copenhaver started 10 games, appearing in twelve contests. The Roswell, GA, native recorded 18 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

“It’s pretty special. You got guys that can block, guys that can catch, [and] guys that can pretty much do anything in between. I’m looking forward to working with them in the summer and into fall camp.” — -UNC QB Max Johnson on the TE room

Copenhaver has the most experience within the tight end room, having appeared in 39 games for his career. He and Nesbit combined for 83% of the receptions (59 of 71) and 83.5% of receiving yards from Tar Heel tight ends in 2023. (864 of 1,034). Jake Johnson, a former Texas A&M tight end and brother of quarterback Max Johnson, came to Chapel Hill via the transfer portal, and will compete with Nesbit and Copenhaver. Despite the impending battle for reps, Johnson views their relationship in a different manner than one might expect. “Those guys are awesome. They’ve helped me [find] my way around the place and just even with school,” he said. In 16 games over two seasons with the Aggies, Johnson tallied 25 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns. He logged 441 snaps in 2023, earning a PFF grade of 58.2. UNC currently rosters nine tight ends for the 2024 season, six of whom are on scholarship.

Senior tight end Bryson Nesbit was first-team All-ACC last season catching 41 passes with five scores. (Kevin Roy/THI)