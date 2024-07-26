PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

No Shortage of Anything for Heels at Tight End

Bryant Baucom
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s offense is filled with playmakers, from All-American running back Omarion Hampton to veteran receivers J.J. Jones, Nate McCollum and Kobe Paysour.

But, one of the most underrated aspects of its offensive attack is its depth and versatility at tight end. Even with the departure of veteran Kamari Morales via the transfer portal, the Tar Heels are deep with players in that room that can handle the position’s various responsibilities.

Senior Bryson Nesbit enters the 2024 season as the most accomplished tight end for the Tar Heels. As a junior, Nesbit earned first-team All-ACC honors hauling in 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns. His 41 catches was tied for second on the roster with Tez Walker.

Nesbit recorded three or more receptions in eight of his 12 games played, including a season-high seven catches against Duke. His season high in yards came in a loss to Virginia, as he tallied 93 yards on three catches.

He finished with a PFF grade of 72 or better for the third consecutive season, as his 72.3 mark ranked first among all UNC pass catchers.

Alongside Nesbit was graduate student John Copenhaver, who will spend his fifth season in Chapel Hill this fall. Copenhaver started 10 games, appearing in twelve contests. The Roswell, GA, native recorded 18 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's pretty special. You got guys that can block, guys that can catch, [and] guys that can pretty much do anything in between. I'm looking forward to working with them in the summer and into fall camp."
UNC QB Max Johnson on the TE room
Copenhaver has the most experience within the tight end room, having appeared in 39 games for his career. He and Nesbit combined for 83% of the receptions (59 of 71) and 83.5% of receiving yards from Tar Heel tight ends in 2023. (864 of 1,034).

Jake Johnson, a former Texas A&M tight end and brother of quarterback Max Johnson, came to Chapel Hill via the transfer portal, and will compete with Nesbit and Copenhaver.

Despite the impending battle for reps, Johnson views their relationship in a different manner than one might expect.

“Those guys are awesome. They’ve helped me [find] my way around the place and just even with school,” he said.

In 16 games over two seasons with the Aggies, Johnson tallied 25 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns. He logged 441 snaps in 2023, earning a PFF grade of 58.2.

UNC currently rosters nine tight ends for the 2024 season, six of whom are on scholarship.

Senior tight end Bryson Nesbit was first-team All-ACC last season catching 41 passes with five scores.
Senior tight end Bryson Nesbit was first-team All-ACC last season catching 41 passes with five scores.

Sophomore walk-on Deems May appeared in four games during his redshirt freshman season, including in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl where he served as the starting tight end for the Tar Heels. May finished the campaign with one reception for 12 yards.

Redshirt freshman Julien Randolph will look to crack the rotation at tight end after missing his true freshman season due to injury. He also missed spring practice. He came to North Carolina as a 3-star recruit and was rated the 29th best tight end in his class.

Incoming freshmen Ryan Ward and Timmy Lawson headline the class of 2024 tight end recruits for Mack Brown and the Tar Heel staff. Ward was the only healthy scholarship tight end for all of spring practice, so he got a tremendous number of reps. Lawson, who is also a highly touted baseball pitcher, was injured early in his senior season last fall and did not participate in the spring. He spent the entire period rehabbing.

Both Ward and Lawson enter as former 3-star prospects, helping the Tar Heels not only with depth in 2024, but giving them a future at the position for the seasons beyond.

Brown says he expects the likes of Randolph, Ward, and Lawson to receive looks in the fall and to compete for playing time, whether it be at tight end or on special teams.

Although it is unclear whether Conner Harrell or Johnson will be under center as QB1, Johnson has been pleased with what he’s seen from the tight end room.

“It’s pretty special. You got guys that can block, guys that can catch, [and] guys that can pretty much do anything in between,” Max Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to working with them in the summer and into fall camp.”

Regardless of who is on the throwing end of passes to Carolina tight ends, the veteran leadership of Nesbit and Copenhaver combined with the depth at the position bode well for the Tar Heel offense in 2024.

