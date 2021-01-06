TarHeelIllustrated - No Timeout Necessary, Heels Knew What To Do

CORAL GABLES, FL – Timeout? Forget about it.

North Carolina didn’t call a timeout in the waning seconds of Tuesday’s night’s game at Miami not because its coach prefers to horde them as a matter of principle, as the narrative sometimes suggests.

Not even close. The Tar Heels played on as a matter of tactic. It’s how they handle such a situation, and once again it worked.

Andrew Platek’s baseline drive and floater fell through the cylinder with three seconds left giving UNC a 67-65 victory over the Hurricanes, completing a 17-6 run to close the game and backing up Williams’ down-the-stretch philosophy.

“We practice that all the time,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “I mean, we had more time. If I set up a play, and you've heard this before, if I set up a play, I don't know if they're gonna play zone, don't know if we're going to play man.

“Caleb (Love) was hurt, Leaky (Black) was the point guard. And I’m just screaming, ‘Let's go, let's go, let's go.’ But, that's what we do. We've done that from Florida State here when Ty Lawson makes a game winner (in 2009). We did it in the final eight when Luke Maye did it (in 2017) and we do it every day in practice. We push it, if it's less than six, we’ll call a timeout. If it's more than six, we go.”

And there was zero hesitation on the Tar Heels’ part.

They didn’t look to their coach to see what he wanted from them. Isaiah Wong’s falling jumper swished through the net with 14 seconds remaining for Miami tying the score at 65. So, when Black got the inbound pass and began moving up the court, he was patient, saw the entire floor, and when Platek’s man pulled just a tad away, Black got the ball to the senior guard.