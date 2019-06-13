CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will play host to five regular-season non-conference games, including an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against Ohio State, in addition to playing a game in Las Vegas and road contests at Gonzaga and UNCW in the 2019-20 season.

The Tar Heels will open the 2019-20 schedule at the Dean E. Smith Center on Nov. 6 against Notre Dame, then travel to Wilmington on Nov. 8 to battle the Seahawks at Trask Coliseum.

UNC returns home for games against Gardner-Webb (Nov. 15) and Elon (Nov. 20) before heading to The Bahamas to compete over Thanksgiving in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The three-day tournament is Nov. 27-29 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island and features UNC, Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Mississippi. The UNC-Elon game is also part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Carolina hosts Ohio State on Dec. 4 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and Wofford on Dec. 15. UNC then plays at Gonzaga on the 18th and faces UCLA in Las Vegas on the 21st in the CBS Sports Classic.

The final non-ACC game of the regular season is Dec. 30 at home against Yale.

In addition to the season opener against the Irish, which will be broadcast on the ACC Network, the Tar Heels will play one other ACC game prior to January. That game will be announced when the conference releases the complete schedule later this summer. The 2019-20 season is the first in which ACC teams will play 20 regular-season games.





