Non-Offensive TDs Have Become a Thing for These Heels

CHAPEL HILL - Confidence is a powerful tool. It’s not something seen and it’s not something that can be quantified, but it can be felt, certainly by the North Carolina defense.

It has helped the Tar Heels amass 34 sacks through 10 games, good for fourth in college football. It has helped UNC reach bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season, and it’s been the driving force for a defensive unit that has allowed just 16.33 points over a three game-winning streak.

“Confidence is such a wonderful thing in all of our lives, and if you don’t have it, you’re not going to end up on top,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “Right now, our defense has got it.”

The newfound confidence has also led to a new dimension for the Tar Heels under defensive coordinator Geoff Collins: finding the endzone.

Since Collins’ arrival in Chapel Hill last offseason, UNC has recorded three defensive touchdowns, all in the form of a pick six.

As the commander of the Tar Heel defense, linebacker Power Echols credits Collins’ philosophy for the uptick in takeaways and defensive scores.

“He just allows us to go out there and just be football players,” said Echols. “At the end of the day, I feel like he just lets us go out there and use our athletic ability, just allows us to play freely.”

Redshirt freshman Kaleb Cost recorded an 87-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh on Oct. 5, the Tar Heels’ first defensive score since 2019 in the Military Bowl. Cost’s score snapped a 57-game stretch in which UNC’s defense failed to score a touchdown.

Three weeks later, Jahvaree Ritzie’s 84-yard interception and scamper to the endzone at Virginia marked the first time since 2009 that a Tar Heel defensive lineman recorded a touchdown.