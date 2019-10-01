North Carolina adds another five-star in Caleb Love
North Carolina has kept its foot on the pedal this fall and has added another five-star to its class. Caleb Love, a top-20 prospect in the 2020 class, committed to the Tar Heels, he told Rivals.com.
“I just felt that whenever I went on the visit there, it was the best fit for me. Everything was on point and I would say that I just love everything about it,” said Love, who picked the Heels over Missouri. “The campus, the gym and all of the history, plus, spending time with the guys and the coaches. Coach Roy (Williams), he just seemed so genuine and throughout the whole visit, I just felt really good.”
Love is one of the more explosive, talented and versatile guards in America. Standing over 6-foot-3 and blessed with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and a tremendous first step, Love should find a comfortable landing spot in Roy Williams’ up-tempo system. He is at his best out in the open floor, placing pressure on the opposing defense and attacking the gaps where he has no shortage of abilities around the rim.
Evolving into a complete lead guard, Love is the likely replacement for Cole Anthony, which is a role that he is already taking seriously.
“I just feel like I am going to have to watch a lot of their games and just see how our system is run. Obviously, I know what type of system that they run now but just seeing what I have to do to be prepared,” he said. “It is really just mental for me because I can get the physical part down, but it is all up to me. I am just going to have to earn everything and make what my college career will be like.”
The five-star guard was a quality producer on the Nike EYBL circuit. Running the point for Brad Beal Elite, he posted per-game averages of 15.8 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He is a tremendous point of attack guard that impacts the game on both ends.
North Carolina now sits with the top class in America thanks to the commitments of three five-star prospects. He is the first backcourt prospect to pledge to the Tar Heels and will join centers Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler next fall.