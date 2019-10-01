North Carolina has kept its foot on the pedal this fall and has added another five-star to its class. Caleb Love, a top-20 prospect in the 2020 class, committed to the Tar Heels, he told Rivals.com.

“I just felt that whenever I went on the visit there, it was the best fit for me. Everything was on point and I would say that I just love everything about it,” said Love, who picked the Heels over Missouri. “The campus, the gym and all of the history, plus, spending time with the guys and the coaches. Coach Roy (Williams), he just seemed so genuine and throughout the whole visit, I just felt really good.”

Love is one of the more explosive, talented and versatile guards in America. Standing over 6-foot-3 and blessed with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and a tremendous first step, Love should find a comfortable landing spot in Roy Williams’ up-tempo system. He is at his best out in the open floor, placing pressure on the opposing defense and attacking the gaps where he has no shortage of abilities around the rim.