North Carolina and the NET

With one nonconference game remaining for North Carolina, it’s time to start taking a look at how the Tar Heels stack up with the NET rankings and what their needs are to gain inclusion into the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday is March 16, so by the time the Heels host Campbell this Sunday night, they will have 78 days to complete their resume. It will include 19 ACC regular season games plus whatever Hubert Davis’ club does in the conference tournament.

The new weekly NET rankings were released Monday.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s NET rankings: