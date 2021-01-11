Rivals unveiled its updated rankings for the 2021 class Monday. There was lots of movement in both directions, which was expected seeing that there is a new group of national analysts involved in the rating process.

As usual, the North Carolina Tar Heels were well represented. Both fall signees saw major moves while there were also newsmakers among the unsigned recruits who hold offers from Roy Williams.

All three other available uncommitted and unsigned prospects are ranked in the top ten. One of them just made the leap to the coveted top spot this time around. Here is a look at where Carolina's recruits came in.



