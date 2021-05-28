Rivals released its updated 2022 rankings on Thursday. This one was highly anticipated because the spring has presented the first opportunity for our national analysts to get out on the road and see the top talents.

North Carolina was represented well. All ten rising seniors who hold Carolina offers made the list. Combine that with eight of the ten already setting up official visits for June, and we already have a high degree of information about which players to watch for along with the quality of their talents.

Four of the ten finished in the top 20 and own 5-star ratings. Six are in the top 35, and eight in the top 75. Here is a closer look at the newest list and how it impacts the North Carolina program: