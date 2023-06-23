Not only did Rivals release a new Class of 2025 ranking this week, it expanded it for the first time to 130.

The quantity doesn't impact North Carolina. It is recruiting like a blue blood. Hubert Davis is only offering top prospects at this point. So the movement within the top ten is interesting if you are a Tar Heel fan.

As we inspect the newest list we take a look at the most updated scouting reports on each player as well as where their recruitments stand in late June:

