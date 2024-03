The newest 2025 rankings are out, and not a lot has changed at the top. In fact, the first eight spots remain unchanged. That directly impacts the North Carolina Tar Heels. They have offered the top six players in that group, and all nine who have invites figure into the top-21.

We still have ample opportunity to catch you up with where each player stands both on the floor, and in their individual recruiting processes. So in other words, there is still plenty to report when it comes to potential future Tar Heels.