The newest Class of 2023 rankings were released by Rivals on Wednesday. There were a couple of themes for North Carolina fans depending on the eye of the beholder.

For starters, G.G. Jackson held on to the top spot. Secondly, Hubert Davis is all about quality. Both of his commits finished in the top twenty. Counting UNC's top unsigned prospect, there would be three possible future Tar Heels also in the top twenty. There aren't many players the Tar Heels are still pursuing in the class, but the quality is certainly present. There is also a new name who is receiving North Carolina attention that made the list.

Here is a closer look at how UNC prospects fared in the updated rankings: