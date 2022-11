North Carolina heads into an important matchup at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night having lost consecutive games and looking to find a spark that has been missing this season.

The Tar Heels were No. 1 in the AP poll over the first few weeks of the season, but so-so wins over mid-major teams and losses to Iowa State and Alabama in Portland at the Phil Knight Invitational have Carolina on a two-game skid.

UNC is 5-2 while Indiana is 6-0.