North Carolina looks to snap a seven-game losing streak spanning the last 11 years at Virginia when the Tar Heals travel to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The game tips at 9 PM and will air on ESPN.

The Tar Heels are coming off consecutive home wins over Wake Forest and Notre Dame in spite of not having starting forward Pete Nance for all but the first 1:56 of the Wake game. UNC got production from its bench, and two more fantastic performances from Armando Bacot, who has reached the 20-point mark in five straight contests.

The Wahoos were 8-0 out of the gate with some impressive wins, but they are 3-3 since, with two of the losses at Miami by two points and at Pittsburgh by three points.

UNC is 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, while the Wahoos are 11-3 and 3-2.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For when Carolina visits Virginia: