North Carolina Checked All of the Boxes For Derek Dixon
Derek Dixon committed to North Carolina last Friday during a ceremony at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.
With the pledge, Dixon became the first player in the 2025 fold for Hubert Davis. In Dixon, the Tar Heels are getting the No. 44 ranked senior, and the 12th highest rated shooting guard. However, the beauty of Dixon's game is his versatility. He could very well play both guard spots in college, and spend plenty of time at the point.
Dixon committed to North Carolina despite a tough battle with Pitt who had built quite the relationship and had recruited him the longest.
Dixon spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated Sunday evening about why he chose UNC, and what to expect once he arrives:
